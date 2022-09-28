Modric suffers hip injury

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has suffered a hip injury during this ongoing FIFA break and will be out around ten days. Modric should recover in time for El Clásico against Barcelona.

Modric is a veteran player, so the team's coaching staff will surely take a cautious approach with his recovery and he will not be rushed back. Furthermore, Real Madrid have plenty of depth on their midfield line, so Carlo Ancelotti will have quality players ready to step it up while Modric is out.

Camavinga and Fede Valverde will compete for the spot on the center of the midfield line, depending on whether or not Ancelotti feels like he needs more physicality. This injury could also mean more minutes for Rodrygo, who has completed excellent performances while Benzema has been injured.