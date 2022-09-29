Las Blancas Podcast: Athenea Torches Rosenborg (Again)

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

Weir as a false right winger again

Rosenborg’s smart tactical adjustments

The performances of Rosenborg wingers Hansen and Jøsendal

Real Madrid’s poor decision-making in the first half

Why Madrid struggled to slow the game down

Whether our midfield actually has a ‘controller’ profile

The good and bad of Athenea and Weir swapping sides

How well Maite and Weir operated together

Maite’s tactical mentality

How Teresa Abelleira changed the game

Las Blancas possibly making a historically-important improvement in their possession game

The better performer over the two legs: Weir or Athenea

Athenea looking like she’s making the leap to the next level

Lucía finding her Real Sociedad form

How Madrid’s offense might get better without any blockbuster signings

A listener question: can others catch Barcelona this season?

Why no Real Madrid player was in the email to the RFEF

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVAsports)

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)