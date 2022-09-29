Managing Madrid Podcast: The most epic moments in Real Madrid history that need a documentary

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Fabio Capello’s comeback season

Incredible series of events in 06-07

Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid

Last year’s Champions League run

The epic Jose Mourinho vs Pep Guardiola era

The Alfredo di Stefano era

Santiago Bernabeu Yeste piecing together the Club after civil war

Movies prior to CGI

Who has Mamba Mentality in this squad?

Kiyan’s philosophy with raising kids

Best way to tackle the nation of Canada

Best non sports podcasts

What country would we live in if Canada, US, Spain weren’t an option?

Life outside of Earth

Things we love and hate about sports journalism

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)