Nueve Thread: 29 September 2022

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Return of the King

Karim’s trophy collection keeps growing. Looking forward to the Ballon d’Or and FIFA Best to add to his collection. Until someone proves otherwise, Karim is the best player in the world.

The Captain and the Troops

The talisman has not had an ideal start to the season. Karim was not looking great before the injury. He was probably struggling before the injury. We’re going to see Karim back to his best. The team has managed to keep winning in his absence and his return will put the team’s confidence through the roof.

Luka gets some rest

Luka Modric gave us all a bit of a scare but it seems it will be a short lay off. It’s hard to imagine Luka enjoys anything other than playing football. The man loves the game. His passion is pure. On the bright side, Camavinga who is experiencing the usual growing pains will get another chance to impress the manager.

GEM

Top 10 midfielder in the world right now? He’s a certified baller. Ligue 1 is a different level to La Liga and yet Aurelien has actually improved after moving to a tougher league.

Cancelo?

Is Cancelo a good signing? Or should the club focus on youth?

Jude Bellingham noise ramping up

There’s genuine interest in Bellingham from Real Madrid and while the price tag seems excessive for fans, it’s the nature of the market. Building a midfield is trial and error and perhaps the club have made peace with how much the experiments will cost them. There’s an aggressive campaign to go after Bellingham. The only other player so strongly linked is Brazilian teenager, Endrick and he won’t be eligible for another 2 seasons.

