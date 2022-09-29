Real Madrid will try to sign Joao Cancelo next summer -report

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo and will try to sign him away from the British club next summer, according to a report published today on AS. Cancelo is 28 years old and this same report suggests that Madrid believe an agreement could be reached for around €50 million, even though Cancelo’s contract with City expires in 2027.

The Portuguese defender has been a right-back for all of his career but Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has used him on the left flank as well, where Cancelo has excelled. He’s an offensive-minded fullback who would add another threat to Real Madrid’s system.

That’s why signing Cancelo would make sense for Madrid. Carvajal has been in great form lately yet Cancelo could immediately make a big impact on Real’s left-back spot in those games where Mendy’s defensive presence isn’t needed as much.

However, if Madrid really think a player like Cancelo will leave Manchester City for that price, they might be too optimistic. If Los Blancos truly want to sign Cancelo next summer, they will almost certainly need to add a few million to that offer.