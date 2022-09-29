Managing Madrid Podcast: The dealing with expiring contracts mailbag

BOOK YOUR TICKETS TO OUR EL CLASICO PODCAST IN MADRID.

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Whether or not the UEFA Nations League is a good idea or not

Luis Enrique’s Spain

Denzel Dumfries — would he be a good signing?

The Joao Cancelo rumours

Ferland Mendy’s contract situation

Real Madrid’s Once de Gala in 2023

Contracts expiring next summer and in 2024

What will Luka Modric and Toni Kroos do this summer?

Why Lucas is not supporting Spain in the WC

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)