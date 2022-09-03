Game Day: 03 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail.
It is match day!
It’s the first match of the season in Bernabéu! The match is a bit earlier than usual - at 16h15 CEST.
| Real Madrid's squad to face Real Betis:— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 2, 2022
❌️ Vallejo, Odriozola pic.twitter.com/wCIWDgMBlp
Today's training. pic.twitter.com/O29jMBGb6u— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 2, 2022
Ancelotti’s press conference
Carlo was asked what has surprised him the most about Tchouaméni since his arrival:
Nothing has surprised me, because it is player we know very well. A club wanted to put so much money on a player, so we needed to know everything about him. His is showing what he had thought. We are working more on the defensive aspect. He defends very well, but we need him to adapt to the style of the other two midfielders he plays with. And this needs time, because his positioning changes a little when he plays with Modric and Kroos in comparison when he plays with Valverde and Camavinga or Ceballos.
Ending contracts
Will 2023 be the dreamed year when Mariano finally leaves?
✍️ Real Madrid contract expiry in 2023:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 2, 2022
Karim Benzema
Toni Kroos
Luka Modrić
Nacho Fernández
Marco Asensio
Dani Ceballos
Mariano Diaz
Marcelo has a new club!
Our loved and legendary left-back Marcelo has signed for Olympiacos. It was confirmed by the reliable Fabrizio Romano.
Marcelo to Olympiacos, here we go! Full agreement completed — Real Madrid legend joins Greek side on one-year deal, option for further season. ⚪️ #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2022
Marcelo has accepted — it will be signed and official soon. pic.twitter.com/iieN6KEKyr
Loading comments...