Real Madrid vs Betis, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Rodrygo appears to be set to start.

By Lucas Navarrete
RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Real Madrid host Betis in what will be the first home game of the season for Los Blancos, and a tough one given that Betis are a quality team expected to compete for a spot in the Champions League.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis predicted XI: Silva, Ruibal, Felipe, Gonzalez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Rodri, Juanmi, Fekir, Iglesias.

Rodrygo will likely feature in the starting lineup for the first time this season, as coach Carlo Ancelotti said that the team would deploy a more aggressive 4-3-3 formation soon. The Italian coach must start managing his squad now, given that the busy schedule for Los Blancos starts this week. Players like Valverde, Camavinga or Ceballos will be crucial this year, so rotations will be frequent and very important. Still, Betis should not be taken lightly, so Ancelotti will likely start both Modric and Kroos.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/03/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

