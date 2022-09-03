Real Madrid vs Betis 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Manuel Pellegrini and his mighty Betis visit the Santiago Bernabeu in the fourth week of the 2022-2023 LaLiga season. Both teams are the only two sides who’ve won their three games so far this campaign, and it looks like Betis have what it takes to compete for a spot in next year’s edition of the Champions League.

Real Madrid’s busy schedule kicks off this week. Los Blancos will travel to Glasgow to face Celtic on Tuesday, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will need to find a way to keep being very competitive while keeping his veterans fresh and ready to perform when called upon. On paper, Betis might be a tougher team to beat than Celtic, so the Italian coach will likely start his best available lineup today while veterans like Kroos or Modric could get some rest on Tuesday.

It will be very important for Madrid to play this game with composure and intensity from the first whistle, as Betis should not be taken lightly.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/03/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.