 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Betis, 2022 La Liga

All set for La Liga’s return to the Bernabeu.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Getafe CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Betis in the return of LaLiga football to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis starting XI (TBC): Silva, Ruibal, Felipe, Gonzalez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Rodri, Juanmi, Fekir, Iglesias.

Make no mistake, this is a big game. Betis have been a quality team for quite some time and will surely put up a fight at the Bernabeu, even if they tend to play with a possession-oriented style. Madrid should not take this one lightly.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/03/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid