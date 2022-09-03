CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Betis, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Betis in the return of LaLiga football to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Betis starting XI (TBC): Silva, Ruibal, Felipe, Gonzalez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Carvalho, Rodri, Juanmi, Fekir, Iglesias.

Make no mistake, this is a big game. Betis have been a quality team for quite some time and will surely put up a fight at the Bernabeu, even if they tend to play with a possession-oriented style. Madrid should not take this one lightly.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/03/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

