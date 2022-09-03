Real Madrid legend Marcelo signs for Olympiakos

Real Madrid legend Marcelo Vieira has signed a one-year deal with Greek team Olympiakos, the club announced this Friday. Marcelo had been a free agent ever since his contract with Real Madrid had expired this summer, and while it seemed that it would be hard for him to find a new team, Olympiakos have given him the chance to extend his career in professional football for at least one season.

Olympiakos are a decent team who will feature in the 2022-2023 edition of the UEFA Europa League, meaning that Marcelo will get the chance to play an European competition once again.

Furthermore, they are also the strongest team in Greek football, being the reigning champions. It’s not clear if Marcelo will start for Olympiakos this season, but he will definitely be able to contribute and make an impact.

Managing Madrid would like to wish Marcelo the best of luck in his new adventure.