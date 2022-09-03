Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 1 Real Betis; 2022 La Liga

It was a top of the table clash with two teams that have yet to be defeated this season. Carlo Ancelotti opted for some rotations, dropping the average age of the XI from 29 to 27 years old. Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga got the nod to start the game. It was a lively match with the two Brazilian jewels — Vinicius and Rodrygo — scoring the goals.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—6: Only had to make 3 saves in this match, but will be disappointed not to get his first clean sheet in La Liga.

Dani Carvajal—7: An up and down first half. Defensively was a mess: lost track of Canales on the goal and was skipped past by Alex Moreno to earn the throw-in which led to the goal. On the opposite end of the sprectrum, offensively, Carvajal was great. Popped up in a central position and clipped a inch-perfect pass for Benzema which was nearly converted. Then swung a mouth-watering cross into the box on a short corner play. Earned the pre-assist on the game winning goal, finding Valverde’s run in the box.

David Alaba—7.5: Caught Vinicius’s run off the shoulder of the backline and chipped a ball over the top into the path of the Brazilian for a lovely assist.

Militao—9: Absolute monster - shut down Sergio Canales on a dangerous breakaway opportunity and swept up whatever came his way. Sprayed a couple of beautiful long diagonal passes.

Ferland Mendy—7: Nothing got past Ferland down Madrid’s left flank.

Tchouameni—9: Incredible performance from the Frenchman in his debut at the Santiago Bernabeu. Earned the love and affection of his new fans. Made countless interceptions, physically was dominant, and was composed in possession. Looking like a bargain buy in his early days. Won 10 of his 50/50 duels, 6 aerial duels, had 4 interceptions, and game high of 7 tackles completed.

Luka Modric—7: So fun to watch the little Croatian work his magic. Popped up in pockets of space all throughout the pitch and linked the midfield to the defense and offense. Had 3 key passes, 5 of 5 long balls, and 2 dribbles completed. One blemish will be his lapse in concentration on Canales’ goal.

Eduardo Camavinga—5.5: Still struggling to make the same impact from the start as he does from the bench. Final ball was lacking today and had a few late challenges.

Rodrygo Goes—8.5: A good battle with Alex Moreno. Combined well with Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Particularly effective when he drifts over to the left and provides an overload. Should have had 2 or 3 assists, slinging dangerous driven passes across goal. Did find the game-winner after connecting with Fede’s pass first-time.

Vinicius Junior—8.5: Scored in his third consecutive game after a brilliant run through the heart of the Betis defense. With each passing game, Vinicius role as a protagonist grows. This is going to be his Real Madrid team.

Karim Benzema—5.5: Still not at his best. Feels like some passes are forced and failed to get a shot on target. Hopefully just early season dip as he revs into full season form.

Substitutions:

Fede Valverde—8.5: Perfect impact substitute. Mere seconds after coming on, hounds the opposition and wins the ball high up the pitch. Then makes a late arriving run into the box from the right half-space and lays off the game-winning assist.

Toni Kroos—7: Killed the game and controlled the tempo of the match for the final 10 minutes.

Dani Ceballos—8: A fireball of energy off the bench. Won possesion high up the field with his pressure and had some nice touches in combination with Kroos and others.

Antonio Rudiger—N/A: A late substitution for Carvajal to see out the result.