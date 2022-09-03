Racing de Ferrol vs Real Madrid Castilla preview

It’s match week two for Castilla on Sunday and with the pod on a bit of a roll this month, I thought I’d try and get some written content off the ground. Racing Ferrol awaits Castilla after a really disappointing 2-2 draw against RB Linesse last weekend.

It’s the first away game of the season, a daunting task considering Raul’s record on the road. Sunday evening will be the Spaniard’s 46th away game with Castilla, so far he has won just nine matches as a visitor and lost 21. Given the manner in which points were lost in the opener, it’s going to take a statement performance for Castilla to get their first win on the board.

Raul's away record



45 games

9 wins

15 draws

21 losses



First away game tomorrow evening — Castilla Corner (@CastillaCorner) September 3, 2022

The visitors certainly have the potential to wow this year. In spite of results, there have been a lot of good individual performances over the summer, as myself and Ruben have discussed in recent podcast episodes. Sergio Arribas was at his usual best last week, Peter looks to be back to his offensive ways after a stint in defense and new forward Alavaro was able to score on his Castilla debut against Linesse.

Álvaro Rodríguez vs RB Linense (27/08/2022). pic.twitter.com/REWJkTfc6p — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) August 29, 2022

The club also looks set to add teen wonderkid Iker Bravo into the ranks after a deadline move from Bayer Leverkusen. At just 17, Bravo’s place “shouldn’t” be assured in the lineup but he has showed alot of promise at a higher level to expect big things if he travels on Sunday.

You’ll be able to view Castilla in all their glory on InStat TV who are showing Spanish third division games for free at the moment. Kick off is at 18:30 CET.