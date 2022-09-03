Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Real Betis Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- What happened in the first 15 minutes of the game.
- The primary difference between Rodrgyo Goes and Fede Valverde
- Rodrygo overloading the left side and the lack of symmetry
- A breakdown of Real Madrid’s opening goal
- Karim Benzema’s scoring funk
- Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes
- Does benching a superstar if he’s out of form even make sense?
- Who’s to blame to for the goal conceded?
- Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance *
- A staggering Tchouameni stat
- Eder Militao’s performance
- Ferland Mendy and David Alaba’s interchangeability
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance
- Fede’s role off the bench
- More wild stats
- Vinicius Jr’s performance
- And a ton more.
Hosts this week:
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
