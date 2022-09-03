Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid vs Real Betis Post-game, La Liga 2022 - 2023

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

What happened in the first 15 minutes of the game.

The primary difference between Rodrgyo Goes and Fede Valverde

Rodrygo overloading the left side and the lack of symmetry

A breakdown of Real Madrid’s opening goal

Karim Benzema’s scoring funk

Carlo Ancelotti’s post-game quotes

Does benching a superstar if he’s out of form even make sense?

Who’s to blame to for the goal conceded?

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance *

A staggering Tchouameni stat

Eder Militao’s performance

Ferland Mendy and David Alaba’s interchangeability

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Fede’s role off the bench

More wild stats

Vinicius Jr’s performance

And a ton more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid.

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)