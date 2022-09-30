Finding Camavinga: 30 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Growing pains
This is Eduardo Camavinga’s second season and while the talented Frenchman is still only a teenager, this season will test him significantly more than the last and more consistency and responsibility will be sought from him. The resurgence of one Dani Ceballos should motivate the Frenchman to remain the first alternative off the bench.
Eduardo’s latest underwhelming showing
Camavinga was take off at halftime by Deschamps. It wasn’t a great performance from the teenager but I think Deschamps was poor on the night. He didn’t seem to understand that his scheme was using a 2-man midfield.
Soaring
Federico is having his Vinicius experience. Suddenly reaching higher levels of quality and consistency. FV15 has taken to the skies like a duck to water and it looks like he’ll never come down.
Ceballos makes his case?
Dani Ceballos has an opportunity to increase his minutes by continuing to impress. The absence of Luka Modric over the next two games provide the Spaniard a small window to sneak ahead of Camavinga in the pecking order.
Bernabeu stories
