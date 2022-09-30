 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Finding Camavinga: 30 September 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

“Half my life’s in books’ written pages

Lived and learned from fools and from sages

You know it’s true

All the things come back to you..

Dream on, dream on, dream on

Dream until your dreams come true” - Aerosmith

Growing pains

This is Eduardo Camavinga’s second season and while the talented Frenchman is still only a teenager, this season will test him significantly more than the last and more consistency and responsibility will be sought from him. The resurgence of one Dani Ceballos should motivate the Frenchman to remain the first alternative off the bench.

Eduardo’s latest underwhelming showing

Camavinga was take off at halftime by Deschamps. It wasn’t a great performance from the teenager but I think Deschamps was poor on the night. He didn’t seem to understand that his scheme was using a 2-man midfield.

Soaring

Federico is having his Vinicius experience. Suddenly reaching higher levels of quality and consistency. FV15 has taken to the skies like a duck to water and it looks like he’ll never come down.

Ceballos makes his case?

Dani Ceballos has an opportunity to increase his minutes by continuing to impress. The absence of Luka Modric over the next two games provide the Spaniard a small window to sneak ahead of Camavinga in the pecking order.

Bernabeu stories

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Camavinga’s role

view results
  • 5%
    Backup DM
    (25 votes)
  • 24%
    Number 8/Playmaker
    (105 votes)
  • 70%
    Box to box
    (305 votes)
435 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Ceballos’ role

view results
  • 29%
    Deserves more starts
    (116 votes)
  • 44%
    Can be an alternative for Modric
    (173 votes)
  • 19%
    Can be an alternative for Kroos
    (77 votes)
  • 6%
    Should be ahead of Camavinga
    (27 votes)
393 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid