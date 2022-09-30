Fede Valverde named LaLiga’s Player of the Month for September

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has been named LaLiga’s Player of the Month for September. Valverde scored two goals and delivered one assist in Madrid’s three wins during the month, rightfully earning the award for the first time in his career.

Madrid’s three wins came against Betis, Mallorca and Atletico de Madrid, and Valverde was instrumental in all those three games. It’s clear that right now he has established himself as an undisputed starter for Los Blancos even if Tchouameni, Kroos and Modric are all healthy.

Coach Ancelotti will be hoping to see more impressive performances from the Uruguayan midfielder this month, as Real Madrid will have a tough and busy schedule in October. Away matches against Shakhtar or Leipzig in the Champions League and home games like the ones against Sevilla and Barcelona will be a challenge for the team, so Valverde and his teammates will have to keep it up.