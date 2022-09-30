Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Al-Khelaifi’s actions; contract handouts; Messi’s quote about losing to Real Madrid

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s new extortion story and some shocking (yet not?) details
- His plans to buy Espanyol to make them bigger than Barcelona, and whether or not it’s even possible
- New information about Bartomeu’s contract handouts
- The Joan Gaspart / Dutch era at Barcelona
- Will Lionel Messi return to Barca next season?
- Messi’s quote about losing to Real Madrid
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
