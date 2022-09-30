Fede Valverde explains the role of each of Real Madrid’s midfielders

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has just won won La Liga’s player of the month award. Upon receiving the award, Valverde reflected on his form, the team’s start to the season, and what each Real Madrid midfielder brings to the table.

“I think I feel good in every way: both emotionally and physically,” Valverde said. I’m working hard so that everything goes well together with my teammates.”

The Uruguayan also explained his good form, especially on the offensive end.

“I always work to be physically fit, although goals are very rare for me,” the midfielder said. “In the goal against Mallorca, my great power and my good shot in the same play. Luckily the ball went in and the whole team celebrated”.

Finally, Valverde spoke about the roles of each midfielder in the team.

“Each one of the Madrid who plays in midfield has unique qualities,” Valverde explained. “Toni Kroos can provide calm with the ball, Luka gives us that pass magic, I bring energy and speed, and Tchouameni is pure defense”.