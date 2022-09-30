10 Madridistas called up for Spain Women’s National Team

Update:

Real Madrid fullback, Lucía Rodríguez, has been called up to the Spanish National team following injury to Sheila Garcia. Andrea Falcon is called up to replace Salma Paralluelo, who has also picked up a knock.

I Cambios en la convocatoria de la @SEFutbolFem para los duelos ante Suecia y Estados Unidos.



: Andrea Sánchez Falcón y Lucía Rodríguez.



: Salma Paralluelo y Sheila García.



https://t.co/LtuqUUXKqL#JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/QJK6hxUkI7 — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) September 30, 2022

Jorge Vilda announced the Spanish Women’s National Team’s 23-player roster ahead of their friendlies against Sweden and the United States. Nine Real Madrid Femenino players were called into the team: Misa Rodriguez, Olga Carmona, center-backs Ivana Andres and Rocio Galvez, midfielders Claudia Zornoza, Teresa Abelleira and Maite Oroz along with Athenea del Castillo and Esther Gonzalez.

Spain are set to play Sweden on 7th October before facing USWNT on 11th October.

I Estas son las convocadas para los próximos partidos de la @SEFutbolFem



: El día 7 de octubre en Córdoba.

: El día 11 de octubre en Pamplona.



Ambos encuentros se podrán ver en @teledeporte #JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/0kKSHgxfnG — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) September 30, 2022

This call-up comes on the back of a conflict between the players and RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation). Reportedly 15 senior internationals from six different clubs sent an email explaining the difficulties and frustrations they’ve encountered in the current set-up and its toll on their mental and physical well-being. The players requested not to be summoned until their concerns about their physical and mental well-being were addressed.

In response to this, RFEF rejected their demands came out with a stern statement, siding with the current manager, Jorge Vilda, and will not accept any threats from players. The federation said it would not select these until they “acknowledge their mistake and apologize”, in failing to do so, heavy sanctions of between two and five years could be applied for denying a national team call-up.

The players received support from their international colleagues but there has been no resolution on the matter with the federation as of yet. This has resulted in many mainstays of the senior national side missing the current call-up.

Real Madrid however have denied their players to go public with their stance, asking them to remain neutral on the matter.