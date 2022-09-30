Weir, Kenti, Toletti, Svava, & Sousa Called Up For International Duty

The international break is soon upon us and a whole host of Madridistas will depart to represent their country. The vast majority will play for Spain, which has already been reported on here, while others will get minutes for an eclectic assortment of nations.

To no one’s surprise, captain Kenti Robles has been selected for Mexico.

La Tri will contest friendlies vs. Poland on October 7 and Chile on October 10.

Despite coming off with a knock vs. Rosenborg, Sandie Toletti has been called up by France coach Corinne Diacre.

La liste des 2️⃣3️⃣ joueuses retenues pour les déplacements en Allemagne et en Suède !

Premières convocations en Bleue pour @LaurinaFazer et @Lindsey_T19



le 07/10

le 11/10#FiersdetreBleues pic.twitter.com/ftoFD4c40g — Equipe de France Féminine (@equipedefranceF) September 29, 2022

Les Bleus have an exciting set of fixtures against EURO finalists Germany (October 7) and Sweden (October 11). It remains to be seen how serious Toletti’s injury was and whether it’ll affect her minutes in these games.

Once again, Sofie Svava has made the cut for Denmark and, once again, Caroline Møller Hansen has not.

Truppen er udtaget



Lars Søndergaard har netop offentliggjort Kvindelandsholdets trup til kampen mod Australien



Vi møder VM-værten Australien på Viborg Stadion den 11. oktober kl. 18.00 #ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/D5Xn0Ipy1r — Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) September 27, 2022

The latter was threatening to look like a regular until she missed the squad for the EUROs. Møller is in a tough moment right now in terms of her minutes and place with her domestic club, and it looks like it’s affecting things internationally. However, she most likely has a chance of returning in the future.

In the meantime, Svava will take on Australia on October 11.

Caroline Weir is the sole member of the bunch that will play a competitive international match, competing against Austria in a World Cup Qualifier for her country Scotland.

Finally, center-back Kathellen Sousa will don her Brazilian colors to face Norway (October 7) and Italy (Oct 10).