 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weir, Kenti, Toletti, Svava, & Sousa Called Up For International Duty

The five Madridistas will play for Scotland, Mexico, France, Denmark, and Brazil, respectively.

By Om Arvind
/ new
Denmark v Finland: Group B - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The international break is soon upon us and a whole host of Madridistas will depart to represent their country. The vast majority will play for Spain, which has already been reported on here, while others will get minutes for an eclectic assortment of nations.

To no one’s surprise, captain Kenti Robles has been selected for Mexico.

La Tri will contest friendlies vs. Poland on October 7 and Chile on October 10.

Despite coming off with a knock vs. Rosenborg, Sandie Toletti has been called up by France coach Corinne Diacre.

Les Bleus have an exciting set of fixtures against EURO finalists Germany (October 7) and Sweden (October 11). It remains to be seen how serious Toletti’s injury was and whether it’ll affect her minutes in these games.

Once again, Sofie Svava has made the cut for Denmark and, once again, Caroline Møller Hansen has not.

The latter was threatening to look like a regular until she missed the squad for the EUROs. Møller is in a tough moment right now in terms of her minutes and place with her domestic club, and it looks like it’s affecting things internationally. However, she most likely has a chance of returning in the future.

In the meantime, Svava will take on Australia on October 11.

Caroline Weir is the sole member of the bunch that will play a competitive international match, competing against Austria in a World Cup Qualifier for her country Scotland.

Finally, center-back Kathellen Sousa will don her Brazilian colors to face Norway (October 7) and Italy (Oct 10).

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid