Pellegrini: “It was a fair result. Real Madrid created more chances than us.”

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini spoke to the media after his side lost 2 - 1 against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last night. The former Real Madrid manager (2009 - 2010 season) said the result was fair, but also lamented the injury to Nabil Fekier, which he feels influenced the game.

“I leave with the feeling that regardless of the different circumstances, it was a fair result,” Pellegrini said. “Real Madrid created more chances than us. The result was very conditioned by Fekir’s injury, we were already without William Carvalho, those are two players who give us a lot of possession and against Real Madrid you have to have the ball longer than they do. We played the first 15 minutes well until Nabil’s injury.

“In general terms I think the team played according to what we expected, and without William and with Fekir’s injury it made the game even more difficult for us against a team in the category of Real Madrid. I can not be satisfied, because we wanted to score,but the image of the game was to go out from the beginning to try to win the game.”

Pellegrini was also asked if his side should’ve had a penalty when Fekir fell in the box.

“No, it seemed to me that we cannot analyze a game by a play, even if it is an important play,” Pellegrini explained. “There is a referee and a VAR in charge of determining it.... It was far away, I have not seen the play repeated, but I don’t like to focus a game on one action. We came to score points, for various reasons we couldn’t beat the European and League champions at home. But I’m happy because the team continues with the personality of going out to look to win games at any time.”