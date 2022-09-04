Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Celtic

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s away match against Celtic, the first game of the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Nacho, Rüdiger, F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Lucas V., Tchouameni, D. Ceballos.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

No significant news on the team’s list as the players are all healthy and available. Vallejo and Odriozola will stay in the Spanish capital as they haven’t been training with the first team for quite a while, but they are expendable for coach Carlo Ancelotti and it’s clear that the coach would not use them no matter the circumstances.

Ancelotti will be expected to keep rotating his team from now on, as Los Blancos will start playing twice every week until the very start of the World Cup, with the exception of the upcoming FIFA break.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.