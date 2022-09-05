Open Thread: 05 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

No off days. The UCL returns!!

The Champions of Europe (that’s right, say it as many times as you like) begin their campaign on Tuesday night at one of the most electrifying stadiums in Europe. Celtic Park or Parkhead can be a notoriously difficult place to get an away result but Carlo and the gang seem to be up for the challenge. Here’s the team’s schedule for their travel to Glasgow. Vinicius Tobias and Iker Bravo who were both surprise inclusions in the UCL squad registration did not however make it to the match squad. APorLa15!!

Tomorrow's schedule ahead of Tuesday's game vs Celtic:



10:30 CET - Departure to Glasgow

19:15 CET - Ancelotti's press conference + a player

⚽️ 20:00 CET - Final training session at the Celtic Park pic.twitter.com/QcusdCquqc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 4, 2022

Our season so far.

It hasn’t always been pretty but Los Blancos have a 100% winning start to the league campaign and with Barcelona breathing down their necks they will most certainly need to keep it up. One positive is Ancelotti has been rotating much more with Camavinga, Tchouameni, Rudiger and Rodrygo all getting starts. He will however need to find his optimal starting 11 as the season progresses, especially for the big games.

Real Madrid are now the only team with 100% record in T5 European League’s. pic.twitter.com/zzFpxOWabA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 4, 2022

Back in the starting line-up pic.twitter.com/pbBd61ZKlM — MadridistaTV (@madridistatvYT) September 3, 2022

The right side isn’t dead with Rodrygo’s inclusion in the starting lineup.

So that brings up a difficult question.

Poll Which midfield do the Madridistas prefer based on early results so far this season? Modric Tchouameni Camavinga

Modric Tchouameni Kroos

Modric Tchouameni Fede

Fede Tchouameni Camavinga

Kroos Tchouameni Camavinga

Kroos Tchouameni Fede vote view results 19% Modric Tchouameni Camavinga (16 votes)

30% Modric Tchouameni Kroos (25 votes)

34% Modric Tchouameni Fede (28 votes)

10% Fede Tchouameni Camavinga (9 votes)

1% Kroos Tchouameni Camavinga (1 vote)

3% Kroos Tchouameni Fede (3 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now

Notice how Tchouameni is the only constant. He’s earned his place.