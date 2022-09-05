Kroos: “Money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos appeared on the OMR podcast this week and discussed a ton of items candidly — as he usually does!. We’ve included a bunch of the quotes from the interview below, and they’re all quite interesting:

On his transfer from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid in 2014

“It was the best decision, the best I could do.

“It was a big step in sport and in my private life, I was 24 years old and had a son. You don’t speak the language... You arrive at the biggest club in the world and you have to function almost immediately. That means: in your private life you have to organize everything and at the same time be fully present from the start.”

On Florentino Perez, and never being transfer listed

“I am very close to him, he is a person with a good heart. From the first day he gave me the feeling that he was happy for me to come to his club, which is unusual for the size of an entity like Real Madrid.

“I’ve been at Real Madrid for eight years and there was closeness from day one. I know that in these eight years he hasn’t thought for a second about selling me. At that time I came for only 25 million euros, surely I could have sold myself later for more money.“

“I have an excellent relationship with the club, I’ve grown very fond of it. The president, the team, the fans... so I won’t leave either.”

On the European Super League

“It is obvious that the idea existed and still exists. It should have been in operation for a long time, I think it will take a while to carry it out and I will probably not see it as active player . My opinion on that is that I still believe it will come, but I can’t say when.”

On the Premier League’s supposed ‘superiority’

“The Premier League has not won an international title this year

“Television money has been significantly higher in England for years and yet it hasn’t resulted in English teams winning everything. Thank God not all players look only at salary but also at winning.”

On Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic

“He didn’t reach the top because his name is Cristiano Ronaldo, but because he spends an incredible amount of time working. He is an absolute workhorse and that is the only way to get there.”