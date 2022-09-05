Referee named for Champions League match between Celtic and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed Swiss referee Sandro Scharer as the man in charge of Tuesday’s match between Celtic and Real Madrid in Glasgow. This will be the first time Scharer has refereed a match involving Madrid.

Per Realmadrid.com

Sandro Schärer will take charge of the match between Celtic and Real Madrid, in the first round of fixtures of the Champions League group stage, which will be played at Celtic Park (Tuesday 9pm CET). The Swiss match official will referee a game involving our side for the first time in the competition.

Scharer is not an experienced referee and he’s starting his career in elite European football. However, this should be a manageable game for him as Real Madrid are expected to take care of business as heavy favorites to win the game.

Madrid’s defense of their 14th Champions League title kicks off this Tuesday with what should be a manageable Group Stage for Los Blancos.