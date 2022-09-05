Vinicius Jr obtains Spanish citizenship — opening up a non-EU spot in the roster

Good news coming out of Spain: Vinicius Jr has finally obtained Spanish citizenship after a long wait.

Vinicius, who moved to Spain in 2018, had passed certain tests he had to take about two years ago, but the rest of the process became long delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday September 2nd, he finally took his oath to the Spanish Constitution. For Real Madrid, the timing could’ve come sooner, but nevertheless, it is official now: Vinicius Jr is no longer a non-EU player.

Perhaps if this news came sooner, it would’ve allowed Real Madrid to sign Gabriel Jesus, or even include players like Takefusa Kubo or Reinier Jesus in the squad. What is certain now is that it does free up space in the team should Real Madrid be impressed with a South American player after the World Cup, or at the very least, open the door for someone next summer.