Celtic vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Celtic in the opening game of the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League. Los Blancos are defending the impressive title they conquered last season and their path to the knockout stages seems to be quite manageable, with Celtic, Leipzig and Shakhtar as their opponents.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Benzema.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart, Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor, McGregor, O’Riley, Turnbull, Abada, Jota, Glakoumakis.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will likely use the 4-4-2 formation with Valverde on the right wing, as Celtic are a physical team who will play with intensity on their own stadium. Rudiger could be given a chance to start as well, given that Ancelotti will need to think about rotating his players very, very soon.

Kicking off this Group Stage with an away win would be crucial for Real Madrid in order to have an easier road to the next round.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

