DAZN acquires global broadcasting rights to Liga F

DAZN will be the home of Liga F until 2027.

By Grant Little
/ new
Sport-Club Freiburg v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

DAZN has acquired the global rights to broadcast the newly-named Liga F (previously known as Primera Iberdrola) for the next five seasons. The deal gives DAZN the rights to all 240 matches per season.

Tom Garry of the Telegraph reported that DAZN will make all of the ‘best’ matches available live for international audiences outside of Spain. Not all 240 matches per season will be available to watch, but highlights will be available for all matches.

DAZN currently holds the rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well, making the competition much more accessible for fans around the world.

Real Madrid Femenino will kick off their league campaign against Villareal this weekend at 10 a.m. EST at Villareal. Las Blancas will host Valencia CF on Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. EST before the first leg of the second round of the qualification process for the UWCL against Rosenborg at Lerkendal Stadium on Wednesday, September 21.

Real Madrid News 24/7

