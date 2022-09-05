DAZN acquires global broadcasting rights to Primera Iberdrola

DAZN has acquired the global rights to broadcast Primera Iberdrola for the next five seasons. The deal gives DAZN the rights to all 240 matches per season.

DAZN has acquired the global rights to broadcast Spain’s top women's football division for the next five seasons until the summer of 2027. The deal gives them 240 Primera Division matches per season — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) September 5, 2022

Tom Garry of the Telegraph reported that DAZN will make all of the ‘best’ matches available live for international audiences outside of Spain. Not all 240 matches per season will be available to watch, but highlights will be available for all matches.

Yes for some games (not all 240 per season), those exact details are TBC, but for now DAZN say the 'best' games will be available live for international audiences outside of Spain as well as highlights of all the games — Tom Garry (@TomJGarry) September 5, 2022

DAZN currently holds the rights to the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well, making the competition much more accessible for fans around the world.

Real Madrid Femenino will kick off their league campaign against Villareal this weekend at 10 a.m. EST at Villareal. Las Blancas will host Valencia CF on Saturday, September 17 at 10 a.m. EST before the first leg of the second round of the qualification process for the UWCL against Rosenborg at Lerkendal Stadium on Wednesday, September 21.