Open Thread: 06 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

APorLa15!!! Los Blancos champions league campaign begins tonight.

Team landed in Glasgow looking pretty fashionable in their new Zegna gear. Now time to follow that up with some equally fashionable football at Celtic Park and an away victory por favor.

Guess who’s also undefeated this season?

That’s right its our opponents tonight. Celtic have won all seven of their matches at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and could hardly have warmed up for this match any better, with the Hoops thrashing bitter rivals Rangers 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday to move five points clear of the Gers at the top of the table.

Celtic lost Kyogo Furuhashi in the early stages of the clash with Rangers due to a shoulder injury, and the forward is now a major doubt for this contest. Carl Starfelt, meanwhile, suffered a knee problem in the same match, and he is also a doubt for this game, which could allow Moritz Jenz and Georgios Giakoumakis to come into the XI. There is no question that Celtic Park will be bouncing on Tuesday for this glamorous fixture.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O’Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Giakoumakis, Jota.

Not much head to head history between these storied clubs.

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings coming in the quarterfinals of the erstwhile European Cup in the 1979-80 edition. Celtic recorded a 2-0 win at home, while Madrid overturned the deficit with a 3-0 win in the return leg.