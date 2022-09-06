Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Asking uncomfortable questions of Raul

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kristofer McCormack and Ruben Skjerping discuss:

The horror show against Racing de Ferrol

Set piece problems

Did Raúl mess up the lineup?

What will happen if this project fails?

Iker Bravo’s performance and Aranda’s wonder goal

Reflecting on Casemiro’s move and looking back at his time at Castilla

And more

Hosts this week:

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)