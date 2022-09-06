Kenti Robles plays 90’ in Mexico’s 2-0 win over Angel City

Kenti Robles started and played 90 minutes in the Mexican National Team’s 2-0 friendly win against Angel City FC at Banc of California Stadium. Robles was replaced in added time after suffering a knock.

Robles played in her typical right back position in Mexico’s 4-3-3 setup. The Real Madrid right back got forward well and did so often. She drove down the flank and moved Mexico forward.

Robles also came inside and linked up with the Mexican midfield. Her service from the flank and the interior position was good and Robles helped create some of the most dangerous moments of the first half for Mexico.

The Las Blancas defender was less impactful in the second half as Mexico favored progressing down the left, but Robles defended well when called upon.

Angel City and Mexico took turns building from the back and attempted to break the other down. The Los Angeles side nearly opened the scoring on a corner kick which proved to be the best chance of the first half.

Mexico were the aggressors throughout the second half, dominating the ball and pinning Angel City in their own half. Mexico found the opener in the 72nd minute thanks to an own goal that stemmed from a Mexican set-piece.

¡G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L!@GretaEspinozaC remata de cabeza, el ⚽️ va al poste y Megan Reid lo manda guardar en propio arco.



71' ACFC 0-1 MEX#CopaAngelina I #TuCanchaLaEligesTú pic.twitter.com/LychbOIeAW — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) September 6, 2022

They doubled their lead minutes later through Scarlett Camberos, who received a cut-back in the box and slotted it into the back of the net.

¡G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L! @scarcamberos le pega de zurda y pone el segundo en el marcador.



71' ACFC 0-2 MEX#CopaAngelina I #TuCanchaLaEligesTú pic.twitter.com/67qaopJbIE — Selección Nacional de México Femenil (@Miseleccionfem) September 6, 2022

Robles was taken off in the 91st minute after picking up a knock at the end of the match. Mexico saw out their 2-0 advantage and won the first edition of the Copa Angelino.

Robles will be back in action with Las Blancas this weekend as Real Madrid Femenino open their league season against Villareal.