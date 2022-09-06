Celtic vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit the Celtic Park in what is the first game of the 2022-2023 edition of the Champions League. Los Blancos are defending the title they conquered a few months ago, and while they are not expected to retain the title, much of the same was said last year.

This will be a (very) condensed Group Stage as the six games will be played in less than two months. That means that depth and fatigue will play an important role. Luckily enough for Real Madrid, their Group seems to be quite manageable and that should allow Carlo Ancelotti to make some rotations and focus a bit more on the weekend LaLiga games.

Still, the team will have to take care of business during the first few matches, and kicking off the Group Stage with an away win in Scotland seems to be just what the doctor ordered.

Don’t miss the game!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 09/06/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland.

Available TV: Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.