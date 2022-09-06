“You never know” — Mbappe discusses the possibility of signing for Real Madrid in 3 years

In a newly published interview with the New York Times, Kylian Mbappe spoke about his decision to re-sign with PSG, his career, past, future, and much more. The interview, which was conducted in June, was published today.

When discussing whether or not he’d still sign for Real Madrid in three years (when his contract expires), Mbappe didn’t rule out the idea after deciding against signing for Los Blancos this summer.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Mbappe said of signing for Real Madrid — a club he’s been a fan of since childhood. “You’ve never been there, but it seems like it’s like your house, or something like this.”

Mbappe also spoke about the influence that French president Emmanuel Macron had on his decision to stay at PSG this summer.

“I never imagined I’m gonna talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it’s something crazy, really something crazy,” Mbappe said. “He told me: ‘I want you to stay. I don’t want you to leave now. You are so important for the country...... You have time to leave (for Real Madrid), you can stay a little bit more.’”

“Of course,” Mbappe continued, “when the president says that to you, that counts.”

Many Real Madrid fans don’t want to entertain the idea after what they experienced this summer, but the reality is that the Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours will surely heat up again in two-to-three years.