Player Ratings: Celtic 0 - 3 Real Madrid; 2022 UEFA Champions League Group Stage

Real Madrid travelled to Glasgow for their first European night of the new season. It was a totally different atmosphere to the typical La Liga match. Celtic Park was packed to rafters and the crowd was in all their glory getting to see the hometown side against the European Champions. After an up and down first half, Madrid’s quality took hold and provided a 3-0 victory. Goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Eden Hazard sentenced the match. Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—8.5: The Belgian was massive in net for Real Madrid. A total of four saves, three of which came from inside the box. Was composed with the ball at his feet and helped Madrid manage a chaotic first 20 minutes. Will be happy to have earned his first clean sheet of the new season.

19 - Thibaut Courtois has saved 19 of the last 20 shots on target he has faced for @realmadriden in the Champions League (2 of 2 vs Celtic), conceding only Riyad Mahrez's goal for Man City in the second leg of last season's semi-finals. Wall. pic.twitter.com/LGcfFSJb3k — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 6, 2022

Dani Carvajal—8: Dealt with the threat of Jota and put in several crunching tackles. Relentless working up and down the right flank. Contributed with the final assist of the game, working a well timed run off the weak side and feeding Hazard for a tap-in.

David Alaba—7.5: Another great performance from the Austrian, including a last minute tackle in the 85th minute to preserve the clean sheet despite the score-line being 3-0 to Los Blancos.

Militao—8: Made a couple of important last minute interventions and shot blocks. One of the few players to match the intensity of Celtic in the opening 15 minutes of the game. Had to come off with an injury at halftime.

Ferland Mendy—8: Another strong performance from the Frenchman, following up his match vs Betis. Had 104 touches and 85 passes with a 96% PA – Ferland was cool and composed on the ball and he saw plenty of it. Abada and Juranovic offered little threat vs Madrid’s left back.

Tchouameni—7: Proved to be very comfortable in possession even when pressed incessantly by Celtic in the opening 15 minutes. Can include a backheel clearance as part of his highlight reel from this match.

Luka Modric—8: The soon-to-be 37 year old was a class above. Scored with the outside of his boot, had over 100 touches, and won the battle in midfield.

Toni Kroos—9: What a player – in robotic like German-fashion, Kroos put out a near perfect performance. Team high 136 touches, team high 119 passes with 96% pass accuracy, 17 of 17 long balls completed. Kroos hit the diagnol switch to Carvajal countless times and broke Celtic’s defensive shape. It was Kroos’ pass to Carvajal that created the Hazard goal.

Fede Valverde—8: Understood the intensity required for the match. Combined well down the right with Carvajal, but was lacking on the quality of service into the box. Rectified that in the second half with a measured, low-driven cross to Vinicius to finish for the opening goal.

Vinicius Junior—8: Was a constant threat and worried the Celtic defense throughout the match. Missed a quality 1 v1 opportunity after being played through over the top by Hazard late in the first half. The missed chance did not dent his confidence as Vinicius went on to score the opening goal of the game and his fourth goal in as many games. A new personal record for the Brazilian.

Karim Benzema—5.5: Injured – had to be replaced in the 30th minute of the match.

Substitutions:

Eden Hazard—8: Carlo opted for the Belgian to replace the injured Benzema. Missed a tap-in opportunity after a Carvajal low driven cross. Did manage to release Vinicius through on a 1 v 1 with a well-timed lofted through ball. His second half was improved, scoring the third goal of the game and assisting Modric on the second.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Replaced Tchouameni as the anchor. Drew some important fouls to release pressure and earn a dangerous free kick high up the pitch.

Antonio Rudiger—7: Replaced Militao at halftime and did not put a foot wrong.

Rodrygo Goes—N/A: A late substitution for Vinicius Junior.

Marco Asensi0—N/A: A late substitution for Luka Modric.