Managing Madrid Podcast: Celtic 0 - 3 Real Madrid Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Celtic Park atmosphere

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

Real Madrid containing the initial surge of energy

Karim Benzema’s injury

Eden Hazard’s performance: an honest assessment

Performances of Eder Militao, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal

Ferland Mendy’s performance

The Eder Militao sub at half-time and our best backline

Toni Kroos’s performance

What it was like being at Celtic Park

Early thoughts on the upcoming Derby

Our balance of play on the wings

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)