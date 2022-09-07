Open Thread: 07 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

Good away win to open the campaign.

After a nervy first half that also saw Benzema go off injured, the team found their groove in the second and secured a comfortable 3-0 win at the end. The goals came courtesy of Modric, Hazard and Vini Jr. Toni Kroos was named man of the match. The game was covered extensively in the immediate reaction, 3 answers and 3 questions and player ratings articles as well as the Managing Madrid podcast.

Madridistas the world over will be holding their collective breath.

The worst thing, the absolute worst thing that can happen this season is a lengthy injury to Karim Benzema. In my opinion its something that could absolutely derail the whole season. Those fears were realised when he hobbled off in the first half with what appeared to be a knee injury. We will now have to wait and see how bad it is. Carlo was somewhat more reassuring.

️ @MrAncelotti: "Benzema? It seems nothing worrying we have to wait for the test tomorrow. The first evaluation doesn't seem anything serious but we need to wait till tomorrow." #UCL pic.twitter.com/6MaUMVE8S9 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 6, 2022

The Eden Hazard dilemma.

Hazard came on to replace Benzema and had quite the impact on proceedings. An assist and a goal to secure all 3 points. He could have had another assist as well. Wasn’t the Eden Hazard of Chelsea of course but there’s no doubt that the team can benefit if he keeps this up. That of course requires game time. So that brings us to the question below:

Poll Should Hazard be given more chances this season? Yes

No vote view results 91% Yes (187 votes)

8% No (17 votes) 204 votes total Vote Now

️ @MrAncelotti: "I didn't expect Hazard to have a game this good, but he's always motivated in training sessions." #UCL — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 6, 2022

Just continues to amaze.