Injury updates on Karim Benzema and Eder Militao

Fans held their breath last night as Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema hobbled off the field injured at Celtic Park in a game against Celtic. But as time passed, some good news came in: The Frenchman’s knock is not as bad as we initially feared.

Real Madrid landed back in Madrid at 5am this morning from Glasgow, and by the time Benzema arrived home, it was past 530am. And given that there is no training session today (Carlo Ancelotti gave the team the day off), it will take some time to get detailed updates by the time Benzema gets assessed.

But early news so far is good. Sources updated Managing Madrid’s chief editor Lucas Navarrete on the matter:

| Karim Benzema just arrived in Valdebebas, where he will get tests on his knee which will reveal the extent of the injury he suffered last night. Club sources indicate that this is not expected to be a long-term injury. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 7, 2022

We will know more about Benzema’s injury this evening or tomorrow, and will update you on the website. We also have a podcast being released today where Kiyan Sobhani, Lucas Navarrete, and special guest Arancha Rodriguez will provide you with updates if they exist.

Regarding Eder Militao, his substitution at half-time was just a precaution. Carlo Ancelotti did not want to risk anything with the defender who felt a slight niggle, and given that he had the excellent Antonio Rudiger at his disposal, the substitution was a no-brainer.