OFFICIAL: Karim Benzema injury report

Real Madrid have published a medical report on Karim Benzema, revealing the extent of the injury the Frenchman picked up during the 0-3 win against Celtic.

Following tests carried out on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus tendon and a strain to the quadricep muscle in his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Benzema will have to miss around two weeks of games with this injury, meaning that right now he should be considered as doubtful for the Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid, which will be played on September 18th.

Without him, Rodrygo Goes and Eden Hazard will be expected to replace Benzema in the starting lineup. The French striker avoided a serious injury but he will have to miss a crucial match against Atletico, so Ancelotti will be hoping to see his reserves taking care of the job.