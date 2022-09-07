Managing Madrid Podcast: Arancha Rodriguez — latest Benzema updates, Real Madrid’s transfer philosophy; Hazard belief

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Arancha Rodriguez, and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

The latest on Karim Benzema updates

Real Madrid’s belief system on how they should treat the back-up striker situation

Favourite parts of pre season

How much time will Benzema miss?

An important stretch for Eden Hazard

Revisiting Toni Kroos’s performance at Celtic Park

Are Celtic the 2nd best team in the group?

Did Luka Modric and Toni Kroos play too many minutes?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Arancha Rodriguez (@AranchaMOBILE)