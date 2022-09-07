OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Sign Freja Olofsson

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of Freja Olofsson from Racing Louisville.

The Swede plied her trade in her home country from 2015-2020, overcoming an ACL injury and eventually making a move to the NWSL in 2021. She became a regular at Racing and racked up 22 appearances last season before playing an additional 15 this year.

Olofsson is a defensive midfielder that theoretically fills a long-standing void in Madrid’s midfield. Despite having an array of talent in the center of the pitch from 2020/21 onwards, Las Blancas have always lacked a true DM since the departure of Ainoa Campo in the summer of 2020.

Madrid have been trying to sign Olofsson for awhile, with the 24-year-old rejecting the club last season.

While several players are rumoured to Real Madrid; we spoke to one player that turned them down.



EPISODE 18 - Freja Olofsson midfielder in #NWSL club @RacingLouFC



— THEIR PITCH (@theirpitch) May 17, 2022

However, the player and club have finally managed to come to an agreement and Madrid’s midfield looks to be more rounded than ever before. As it stands, Alberto Toril’s central midfield options are as follows: Teresa Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Maite Oroz, Caroline Weir, Claudia Zornoza, and Freja Olofsson. Furthermore, Lorena Navarro can play either interior position, although she is likely considered as an attacker by Toril.

Tere, Maite, Toletti, and Zornoza are all capable of operating as the pivot to varying degrees, but none are truly suited to it. Tere and Toletti have qualities that could be better used further up and Maite is really a hybrid 8/10, although she regularly featured as a DM under ex-coach David Aznar. Meanwhile, Zornoza lacks the mobility and defensive grit to maintain stability at that position.

Thus, Olofsson fills a clear need and strengthens an already exciting midfield.