VIDEO: Medical analysis: Karim Benzema’s right knee injuries

Karim Benzema limped off vs Celtic in the 30th minute of the Champions League opening group stage match, touching his right knee in clear pain and frustration.

Initial concerns may have been for a knee injury but the official report from the club has allayed those fears. However, Benzema has been diagnosed with a double muscular injury around the knee - an injury to the semitendinosus tendon and a strain of the quadriceps.

In the following video, I explained the two injuries along with shedding further insight into Benzema’s potential return timeline and key considerations in his injury management:

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth football coaching and analyzes Real Madrid from a medical and skills perspective for Managing Madrid and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.