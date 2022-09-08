Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Alliances

AUDIO:
VIDEO (up shortly, check back):
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona and Real Madrid beating up on vs Celtic and Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Youth League
- Rangers - Real Madrid alliance
- Scottish Football Twitter
- Barcelona fans vs Chelsea fans
- The most accurate description of fan accounts on Twitter
- Shoutout to Pat Stays
- Sevilla’s problems
- Reflecting on Barca’s performance in that game
- Ousmane Dembele
- Robert Lewandowski
- Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin
- Pat Beverly deliriousness
- And more.
Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas
A big thanks to Fonosaur for providing some epic beats for Diego’s freestyle. Follow him below:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3D0VeMW
iTunes: https://apple.co/3RHaCSG
Bandcamp: https://bit.ly/3ev1bYa
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3TPkjjO
Twitter: Twitter.com/fonosaur_
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...