Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Alliances

AUDIO:

VIDEO (up shortly, check back):

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona and Real Madrid beating up on vs Celtic and Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Youth League

Rangers - Real Madrid alliance

Scottish Football Twitter

Barcelona fans vs Chelsea fans

The most accurate description of fan accounts on Twitter

Shoutout to Pat Stays

Sevilla’s problems

Reflecting on Barca’s performance in that game

Ousmane Dembele

Robert Lewandowski

Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin

Pat Beverly deliriousness

And more.

