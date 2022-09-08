 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Alliances

A diverse batch of Churros this week as Kiyan and Diego discuss alliances between Spanish and Scottish football, hip hop, and plenty of Real Madrid and Barca as usual

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
Celtic FC v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO (up shortly, check back):

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona and Real Madrid beating up on vs Celtic and Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Youth League
  • Rangers - Real Madrid alliance
  • Scottish Football Twitter
  • Barcelona fans vs Chelsea fans
  • The most accurate description of fan accounts on Twitter
  • Shoutout to Pat Stays
  • Sevilla’s problems
  • Reflecting on Barca’s performance in that game
  • Ousmane Dembele
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Marcos Alonso and Hector Bellerin
  • Pat Beverly deliriousness
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version every week exclusively over on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas

A big thanks to Fonosaur for providing some epic beats for Diego’s freestyle. Follow him below:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3D0VeMW

iTunes: https://apple.co/3RHaCSG

Bandcamp: https://bit.ly/3ev1bYa

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3TPkjjO

Twitter: Twitter.com/fonosaur_

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid