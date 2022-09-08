 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: 08 September 2022

Thursday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Celtic FC v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Juninho!

How do we cope without Benzema?

It’s now confirmed. Benzema will be out for 3 weeks missing Mallorca, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. So how should the team lineup without him leading the attack? Animo Karim.

Poll

Which front 3 would you like to see in Benz’s absence?

view results
  • 0%
    Vini Hazard Rodrygo
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Vini Hazard Fede
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Vini Rodrygo Fede
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (Mention in the comments)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Militao Update.

While the concerns with the Militao injury are less so, given the initial scans and the fact that there is adequate backup for the position, he is still expected to rest versus Mallorca.

ICYMI: Castilla Corner: Asking uncomfortable questions of Raul

In this Managing Madrid Podcast, Kris and Ruben discuss the concerns with Castilla and Raul’s handling of the youth squad. Give it a listen.

