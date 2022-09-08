Open Thread: 08 September 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

How do we cope without Benzema?

It’s now confirmed. Benzema will be out for 3 weeks missing Mallorca, RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid. So how should the team lineup without him leading the attack? Animo Karim.

Poll Which front 3 would you like to see in Benz’s absence? Vini Hazard Rodrygo

Vini Hazard Fede

Vini Rodrygo Fede

Militao Update.

While the concerns with the Militao injury are less so, given the initial scans and the fact that there is adequate backup for the position, he is still expected to rest versus Mallorca.

First scans show that Militao has suffered no injury, but tomorrow there will be a MRI test. The plan is for him to rest against Mallorca. @miguelitocope — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 7, 2022

