Injury and Training Updates: Militao timeline revealed; Vallejo returns

After receiving a day off yesterday (deservedly so, as the team returned to Madrid at 5am Wednesday morning after beating Celtic in Glasgow), Real Madrid were back to training at Real Madrid city today as they begin preparations for the upcoming game this Sunday vs Mallorca at the Bernabeu.

Today’s training began in the gym before the players went outside to do some fitness work, pressing drills, ball circulation exercises, and finishing. As always, the session ended with scrimmages on reduced-sized areas of the pitch.

Jesus Vallejo returned to training today with the group following an injury while Alvaro Odriozola trained on his own on the grass. All eyes now are on Eder Militao and Karim Benzema — both of whom trained indoors. The French striker will miss roughly three weeks of action, while Militao is expected to miss at least two games: Mallorca and RB Leipzig. He is also likely out of the clash vs Atletico Madrid this month because even if he’s back, there’s a high chance Carlo Ancelotti won’t risk him given that he has Antonio Rudiger available.

Below are some photos of today’s training session:

