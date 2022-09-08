Benzema: “My return will be strong”

Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema has delivered a brief update about the injury he picked up during Tuesday’s match against Celtic in the opening game of the Champions League. The Frenchman published an Instagram post:

“I can’t complain, my return will be strong. Thank you all for your messages,” wrote Benzema.

The attacker will have to miss Madrid’s next few games and won’t be back until October 2nd, when Los Blancos host Osasuna. That way, Real Madrid will make sure that Benzema has enough time to recover properly from his muscle injury, while taking advantage of the upcoming FIFA break right after the Madrid Derbi against Atletico on September 18th.

Benzema is a crucial player for Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian coach will not want to risk a serious injury by rushing him back, so Madrid fans should expect Eden Hazard and Rodrygo replacing the Frenchman in the lineup for the next few games.