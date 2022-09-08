Managing Madrid Podcast: Can Hazard step up? How does Real Madrid decide on transfers? Kroos’s all-time rank

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Who is in charge of Real Madrid transfers?

How does scouting work?

Does the coach have a say in the squad?

How to have an optimal experience at the Santiago Bernabeu

Kroos’s all time Real Madrid ranking

Do we like seeing a strong Barcelona?

Fede Valverde’s role

Real Housewives of Dubai

Will Eden Hazard be the main guy getting playing time in Karim Benzema’s absence?

The Hazard Twitter army

Best away atmospheres

Iker Bravo

Would we do a Ferland Mendy - Theo Hernandez swap?

Who has a better squad, Real Madrid or Barcelona?

Is our squad good enough to win the Champions League?

How much has Thibaut Courtois’s passing accuracy improved?

And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)