Open Thread: 09 September 2022

Heavy rotations expected against Mallorca.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men trained at Real Madrid City in the first session ahead of the LaLiga Matchday 5 meeting against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu. This is another early kick off game and the coach is expected to make multiple changes.

Could we see a Camavinga, Ceballos and Tchouameni midfield?

Modric Turns 37!! Happy B’day Legend.

Somewhere down the road we’ll thank our lucky stars to have seen the great Luka Modric play the game of football.

442 games

⚽️ 33 goals

️ 74 assists

5x UEFA Champions League

4x UEFA Super Cup

4x FIFA Club World Cup

4x Spanish Super Cup

3x La Liga

1x Copa del Rey

1x Ballon D'Or



Real Madrid Scouting.

As a club always on the lookout for the next big thing, keep an eye out for Napoli winger, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Already being called Kvaradona after after Napoli’s most iconic ever player and being compared to Salah as well, Napoli paid only 10mil Euros to sign the player from Dinamo Batumi making it an incredible piece of business. He had his big breakout party against Liverpool, when he tore Jurgen Klopp’s side apart in Napoli’s 4-1 win over them in the Champions League.

It could be only a matter of time before Real Madrid come calling for the Georgian. The only potential issue and it’s a big one. He seems to play primarily on the left wing.