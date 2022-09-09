Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real and Barca’s depth; more Madridistas, more Cules

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzn

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich

Is Sergi Roberto underrated?

Barca’s upcoming schedule

Why it’s tough for teams in the 2nd half vs Real Madrid and Barcelona

Early Bayern vs Barca predictions

Any demons from the 8-2?

Anoine Griezmann things

Diego’s interviews with Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso

The Cules who follow Kiyan and the Madridistas who follow Diego

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas