Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real and Barca’s depth; more Madridistas, more Cules

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzn
- Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
- Is Sergi Roberto underrated?
- Barca’s upcoming schedule
- Why it’s tough for teams in the 2nd half vs Real Madrid and Barcelona
- Early Bayern vs Barca predictions
- Any demons from the 8-2?
- Anoine Griezmann things
- Diego’s interviews with Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso
- The Cules who follow Kiyan and the Madridistas who follow Diego
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
