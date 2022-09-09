 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real and Barca’s depth; more Madridistas, more Cules

Kiyan and Diego reflect on this week’s UCL action and look ahead to maddening schedules

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid CF v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Super Cup Final 2022 Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona vs Viktoria Plzn
  • Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich
  • Is Sergi Roberto underrated?
  • Barca’s upcoming schedule
  • Why it’s tough for teams in the 2nd half vs Real Madrid and Barcelona
  • Early Bayern vs Barca predictions
  • Any demons from the 8-2?
  • Anoine Griezmann things
  • Diego’s interviews with Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso
  • The Cules who follow Kiyan and the Madridistas who follow Diego
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, legends!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

