FIFA Club World Cup could be played in February, hosted on the United States

The 2022 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup doesn’t have a venue or a schedule yet, but a report published today on AS suggests that the tournament could be played in February, 2023 and hosted on the United States.

FIFA’s main priority is to ensure that the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a success and that’s the main reason why the Club World Cup has been put on hold for the time being, but the tournament will have to be played and the United States seem to be the most likely place for it after Abu Dhabi and China dropped their interest in hosting the tournament, per that same report.

Real Madrid’s schedule for the second half of the 2022-2023 season will be busy and the Club World Cup will play a part, as the Copa del Rey, the Champions League and La Liga could also be played around the same time.